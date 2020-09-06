Girard, Donna F.

1928 - 2020

Donna F. Girard, 91 of Worthington Ohio passed away peacefully September 3, 2020 at Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington, Ohio. She was born November 26, 1928 in Columbus Ohio to the late Donald and Fay Fouty. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Girard, and son Steve Girard. Donna is survived by her children Jill Girard, Jay (Shely) Girard, Jess Girard (Michelle Mullins), Daughter in law, Sarah Girard, Grandchildren, John Girard, Julianna (Jimmy) Holibaugh, Donald Girard, Justine (Andrew) Cianchetti, Karen Girard (Michael Meany), Great Grandchild, Aria Cianchetti, and also, Lynn Martin. Nieces and Nephew, Cindy, Candy, Lisa and Mark. Donna was very active as a volunteer at the Columbus Zoo Docent Association and was Docent Emeritus, Longtime member of the Clintonville Women's Club, and Member of the North High Women's Alumni Association. Friends may call at the Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home 515 High Street, Worthington on Tuesday September 8, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM. Graveside service immediately following at Union Cemetery 3349 Olentangy River Road. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Columbus Zoo Docent Association or Ohio Living Cape May.



