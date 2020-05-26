Richards, Donna Faye
1927 - 2020
Born in Massillion, Ohio, to Earl and Katherine Liebermann Fenton on February 6, 1927. Donna passed away in Dublin, Ohio, May 25, 2020. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and sister Joan Drobney. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Donna is survived by her husband of seventy-three years, Robert L. Richards of Dublin, Ohio; five children, Rick (Barbara) Richards, Tim (Erin) Richards, Susan (Larry) Barth, Pamela Richards and Nancy VanDeVelde. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 Cherry Road NE, Massillon, Ohio 44646. Private interment at Union Cemetery will be held for family by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.