|
|
Fields, Donna
1940 - 2019
Donna Jean Fields, age 79, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Born May 26, 1940 in Columbus, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Albinus and Catherine Alice (Weldon) Roberts. Donna was a former elementary school teacher for the Columbus School District. She was a member of St. Ladislas Catholic Church where she enjoyed playing cards with the ladies' church group. Donna was also a former member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary. Donna is survived by two daughters, Sue Ann Fields and Jill Marie Fields, both of Columbus; four grandchildren, Tanya, Jeremy, Adrianna, and Zoey; one brother, Michael Weldon Roberts of Columbus; and two sisters, Sandra Louise Golden and Judy Ann (Dick) Sheehan, both of Columbus. Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband George Robert "Bob" Fields (2002) and daughter Bobbie Fields-Bennett. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Ladislas Catholic Church in Columbus, Ohio with Father Vince Nguyen and Deacon Roger F. Pry officiating. Burial will follow in Fernwood Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio. Friends may call Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Evans Funeral Home in Columbus. Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio. Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 5, 2019