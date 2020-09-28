1/
Donna Fisher
1930 - 2020
Donna Fisher (Wilson), age 89, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 and reserve one of the 30 minute time slots. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, Oct 2, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Westerville followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery. St Paul Church will live stream the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations can be made to the Westerville Special Olympics, PO Box 1151, Westerville, OH 43086 or at https://jackiebuday.wixsite.com/westervilleso/donate. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
