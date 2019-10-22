The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
All Saints Lutheran Church
6770 N High St
Worthington, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:30 PM
All Saints Lutheran Church
6770 N High St
Worthington, OH
1936 - 2019
Donna Lee Folk, 83, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born September 24, 1936. She is preceded in death by her parents. Donna is survived by her husband, Jack Folk; children, Debbie (Steve) Lundregan, John (Cathy) Folk; grandchildren, Jen (Duke) Armstrong, Kate (Sean) Groves, Scott (Sarah) Lundregan, Gretchen (Jake) Piper, John (Kyle) Folk, Sarah (Michael) Lindell; and eight great-grandchildren. Donna's family will receive friends 3:30-5:30pm Friday, October 25, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 6770 N High St, Worthington, OH 43085, where the funeral service will held at 5:30pm. Reception to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Kindred Hospice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
