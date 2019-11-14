Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Donna Henestofle


1929 - 2019
Donna Henestofle Obituary
Henestofle, Donna
1929 - 2019
Donna Jean Henestofle, 90, of Columbus, passed away November 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Donna was born January 11, 1929 to Chester and Leona (Dakin) Skates. Donna retired after 28 years of service at Riverside Hospital Gift Shop. She loved spending time on the patio with her family. Donna enjoyed shopping with her daughter and going to Amish Country. She was married to Howard for many years. Donna will be deeply missed by her daughter, Cynthia (James) Staley; grandchildren, Jennifer Pargeon, David Nichols, Jamie, Katie; great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Balen, Gaven, Hayden, Blake, Sophie, Nicholas, Lilly, Tony; and her granddog, Lilly. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Jeffery, sisters Betty Davis, Billie Rosnagle. Visitation will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 4-7pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will be Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10am at Newcomer NE Chapel. Burial will be at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019
