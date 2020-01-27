|
Huffer, Donna
1946 - 2020
Donna Rae Banton Huffer, 73, of Thornville, passed away January 26, 2020, Sunday morning in the company of close family. She was born December 2, 1946 to the late William and Bernice Banton. She is survived by her two sons, Roger (Esteal) Hendricks, and Jeremiah (Angela) Huffer; 5 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; 3 brothers, William (Floyd), Dale, Robert Banton and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband George Bradley Huffer. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. She was merely a waitress for much of her life but taught us the value of hard work and appreciation of others. For this reason, the family requests no flowers but to go out with your own loved ones and apply the gesture toward gratuity. "Nobody is a server because they want to be. Everyone's a server because they have to be." - Donna Huffer. Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home, Lancaster, Ohio. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020