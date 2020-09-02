Boyce, Donna Jean
1945 - 2020
Donna Jean Boyce, 74, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 20, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was born on Sept. 19, 1945, to proud parents Elizabeth (Hodgson) Boyce and Creston Franklin Boyce. She was a resident of Columbus and Gahanna all of her life. Donna served over 30 years at the Columbus Public Library; was an avid nature lover; and had a passion for genealogy, which included traveling to Ireland and Wales. She was a board member for the Welsh Society of Central Ohio for many years. She was also the past editor for the Society's Dragon Tales newsletter. Donna was very involved with the annual Chadwick plant sale and Master Gardeners. Donna is survived by her sister, Janet (William) Camarillo; nephew, John (Chana) Moccabee; and niece, Jennifer Moccabee. She leaves behind many cousins and great friends. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her honor may be forwarded to the Chadwick Arboretum, Welsh Society of Central Ohio, or Columbus Public Library. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Visit www.schoedinger.com
to share memories or extend condolences.