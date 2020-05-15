Donna Jean Braithwaite
1923 - 2020
Braithwaite, Donna Jean
Donna Jean Braithwaite was born to the late Paul E. and Wilda Quigley on February 14, 1923. She is predeceased by her husband Edward, brother Paul and sister-in-law Esther Quigley. Left to cherish the good times we enjoyed are John (Judy deceased), Susan (Gary) Beougher, Carol Berry, Allen (Doug Perry). Grandchildren Rob Braithwaite, Mary (Cory) Huston, Andy (Susan) Beougher, Kevin (Eva) Beougher, Sean Beougher (Chester Chuang), Jennifer (Geno) Wilson, David (Monica) Berry, and Tiffany Wolfe. Great-Grandchildren Judson, Rocco, Bryn, Connor, Conner, Keelyn, Kenzy, Riley, Layla, Austin and Liam. Sister-in-law Evelyn Rowe, Brother-in-law Fred Braithwaite and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Central HS Class of "41, Worthington United Methodist Church, Homebound Choir for many years, member of the Ruth Circle, Past Worthy Matron of University Chapter OES, Past President of the 17th District Ladies Oriental Shrine, Daughters of the Nile, Neo Queens (Auxillary of Neocacia Lodge), Past Master's Ladies Aladdin Shrine, Worthington Women's Club, and Worthington Historical Society Study Group 7. There will be no services, a private burial will be held at a later date. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
