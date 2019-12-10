The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Donna Jean Hopper


1928 - 2019
Donna Jean Hopper Obituary
Hopper, Donna Jean
1928 - 2019
Donna Jean (Gabriel) Hopper, 91, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Donna was born on September 9, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio to Grace and John Gabriel. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Edward (Eddie) Hopper, her parents and many brothers and sisters. Donna is survived by her children, Chris (Steve) Creager, Cherie Ellwood and Cindy (Tim) Young; grandchildren, Ryan (Michelle) Creager, Danielle (Jeremy) Weilbacher, Seth (Kim) Ellwood, Jessie Ellwood, Cara (Aaron)Lockhart, Meghan Young and Tim II; great grandchildren, Nathan and Alison Creager, Mae, Rayna and Brayden Ellwood, and Camden, Gracie and Lucas Young; great-great grandson, Kristopher; and many nieces and nephews. Donna was a lifelong faithful member of Community of Christ Church. Donna enjoyed traveling with her husband, Ed and was a member of the Good Sam Club. She had a love for all animals, but cats held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed attending the Columbus Symphony, the Broadway Series and Otterbein Theatre. Donna was a 30-year volunteer at St. Ann's Hospital, where she bought joy to so many. We were blessed to have a wonderful mother who was kind, loving and giving. She will be missed by all that knew her. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-7 pm at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, Ohio. The service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 am with interment to follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the contribution may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
