Jefferson Angel, Donna
Donna Jefferson Angel, age 51; 2:00 p.m. Memorial Service Saturday, May 16, 2020, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 2100 Aberdeen Ave. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.