|
|
Jennings, Donna
1947\ - 2019
In loving memory of Donna Jean Jennings, 71, born on July 17, 1947, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. Donna was affectionately known as "Cookie or Ms. Donna" to family and friends. She had a career with the City of Columbus for over 30 years as a customer service representative in several divisions including; water, electric and the Mayor's Action Center. She was a member of the Oakley Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church. Donna enjoyed singing. She was very loving, bold, personable, encouraging, and profoundly hilarious. Donna is predeceased by her parents Rev. Warren Jennings Sr., Sarah Dudley Jennings, sister Beverly Tillman, brothe, Warren Jennings Jr., grandmother Lillian Davis, grandfather Jesse Dudley, aunts Anna Margaret Jennings Beatty, Virginia Collins, Edith Elliott, uncles James Jennings, Clarence Jennings and Howard Jennings. Donna leaves to cherish her beautiful memories: niece, Alicia Tillman; nephew, Warren Jennings III; and a host of relatives, cousins and friends. A memorial celebration service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11 am, at Christ United Methodist Church, 1480 Zettler Road, Columbus, OH 43227.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019