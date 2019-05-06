Strauch, Donna June

1933 - 2019

Donna June Strauch, age 86, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on February 23, 1933 to the late Arius and Edith Cook. She graduated from Central High School in 1951 and retired from Gates McDonald after 42 years of dedicated service, where she worked as an Executive Administrative Assistant. Donna was a very generous person and her faith was extremely important to her; she is now resting with the Lord. She was a longtime member of Madison Christian Church where she was active in Sunday school and was a Greeter. Donna enjoyed shopping, going out to breakfast, and spending time with her family and friends. She was married to David W. Strauch for 37 years prior to his death in 2015. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters Genevieve Cook, and Juanita Cook Frye, niece Cathy Miller and nephew Daniel Cook. Donna is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Strauch; sister, Virginia Cook; brother, Dave (Joyce) Cook; nieces, Connie (Jerry) Ball, and Kathy Dodley; nephews, David (Tina) Cook, and Jason (Amy) Cook; special friend, Carol Brockway; extended family on Kimberly's side, and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4-7PM at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43232. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11AM with visitation one hour prior at Madison Christian Church, 3565 Bixby Road, Groveport, Ohio 43125. Paul Barnes, Minister, officiating. A graveside service at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio will be held privately. Donations in Donna's memory may be made to Madison Christian Church or School. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of Donna. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 7, 2019