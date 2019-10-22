|
|
Morrison, Donna Kaye
1950 - 2019
Donna Kaye Morrison, 69, of Gahanna, OH, passed away on September 27, 2019. A Memorial service will be held at 2pm on October 27, 2019 at Stonybrook United Methodist Church 485 Cherry Bottom Road, Gahanna, OH. Donna was born in Evansville, IN on August 3, 1950. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1968, continued on to receive a Bachelor of Arts from Ohio Dominican University, with an MBA from Franklin. Donna worked as a Benefits Counselor for State Teacher's Retirement Systems for 26 years. Donna is survived by her son, Darrell Uemura; daughter, Kelly Burchett (Dave); grandchildren, Josie Uemura and Curtis Burchett; brother, Steve Morrison (Cathy); and sister, Jane Morrison. Donna is preceded in death by parents Reuben and Winifred Morrison and sister Brenda Morrison. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to OhioHealth Arthur G.H. Bing, MD, Cancer Center in memory of Donna.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019