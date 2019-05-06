Home

Donna Keaton-North Obituary
Keaton-North, Donna
1961 - 2019
Donna Elaine Keaton-North, age 57, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her residence. She enjoyed gardening, golf, bowling, movies, reading, spending time with her family, and concerts. She was a participant in The . She loved Italian food, cars, chocolate milkshakes and the beach. Avid OSU sports fan. Survived by son, Josh North; step-son, Jeremy North; parents, Donald and Patricia Keaton; sister, Nancy Fowler; niece, Karlee; nephews, Michael and Kevin; cousins, Mary Ann Wiegerig, Molly Wiegerig, and Jill Hetzer. Preceded in death by sister Peggy Lerch. Friends may call Tuesday 5-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held Wednesday 10 AM. Pastor Bret Rizzo officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Zangmeister Cancer Center. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 7, 2019
