Keglovich, Donna
1947 - 2019
Donna Maria Keglovich, 71, of Gahanna, passed away on February 4, 2019, at her home under the care of Kindred Hospice. Donna was born on July 24, 1947 in Columbus to Thomas and Mable Lucille (Hinty) Spradlin. Her mother preceded her in death. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 51 years, Glenn Keglovich, Sr., whom she met on a blind date while he was in the Air Force; daughter, Lisa (Darren) Temple; son, Glenn (Lisa) Keglovich, Jr; grandchildren, Jordan Temple and Matt Keglovich; siblings, Roland (Sara) Spradlin, Thomas (Regina) Spradlin and Debbie (Ron) Orick; as well as other family and friends. Donna retired from DSCC, where she was an analyst, with over 20 years of service. She enjoyed history, especially WWII. Being very religious, she read her bible often. She also enjoyed traveling with her family, which often was a necessity as Glenn served across and out of the country during his 21 year military career, before his retirement in 1982 brought them permanently to Columbus to reside. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1PM. Interment will follow at Mifflin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to www.lustgarten.org. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019