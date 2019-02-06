Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Keglovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Keglovich


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Donna Keglovich Obituary
Keglovich, Donna
1947 - 2019
Donna Maria Keglovich, 71, of Gahanna, passed away on February 4, 2019, at her home under the care of Kindred Hospice. Donna was born on July 24, 1947 in Columbus to Thomas and Mable Lucille (Hinty) Spradlin. Her mother preceded her in death. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 51 years, Glenn Keglovich, Sr., whom she met on a blind date while he was in the Air Force; daughter, Lisa (Darren) Temple; son, Glenn (Lisa) Keglovich, Jr; grandchildren, Jordan Temple and Matt Keglovich; siblings, Roland (Sara) Spradlin, Thomas (Regina) Spradlin and Debbie (Ron) Orick; as well as other family and friends. Donna retired from DSCC, where she was an analyst, with over 20 years of service. She enjoyed history, especially WWII. Being very religious, she read her bible often. She also enjoyed traveling with her family, which often was a necessity as Glenn served across and out of the country during his 21 year military career, before his retirement in 1982 brought them permanently to Columbus to reside. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1PM. Interment will follow at Mifflin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to www.lustgarten.org. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now