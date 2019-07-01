|
|
Kelly, Donna
1954 - 2019
Donna Jean Kelly, age 64, of Columbus, was promoted to glory on June 29, 2019. She was born on October 16, 1954 to the late John A. and Mary Margaret (Tompkins) Kelly in Columbus, OH. Donna is survived by her siblings, John Kelly II, Patricia (Samuel) Davis, William Kelly and Timothy (Carol) Kelly; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; beloved pets, Max and Mitch; friends, Charles Muchenje, Cindy Kelly, Gwen Rogoz, Sheila Williams, Ellen Marvin; and many other beloved friends. She was a Soldier of The Salvation Army Citadel Corps, her entire life, at the time of her passing she was active in the band and songsters. She also served in the positions of Sunbeam Leader and Home League Treasurer in the past. As a youth she was active in Girl Guards and Sunbeams, was a Corps Cadet Graduate and an Honor Jr Soldier. Donna worked in the business office of The Ohio Historical Society for 30 years and was a member of the Public Employees Retirement System. Friends may call at The Salvation Army, 760 Worthington Woods Blvd., Columbus, OH 43085 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 11am until time of service at 1pm. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, OH. Messages of condolence my be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019