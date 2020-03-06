|
|
Knisely, Donna
1944 - 2020
Donna Jean Knisely, 76, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born to Melvin Martin and Leslie P. Elliott on August 6, 1944 in Columbus. She was a 1962 graduate of West High School. Donna will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years Clyde J. Knisely. She was preceded in death by her parents and son James Martin Knisely. She leaves behind her children, Barbara (Barry) Barnes and Jeffrey (Erica) Knisley; grandchildren, Derek (Michelle) Redding, Nicholas Gifford (Ashley Pendleton), Adam Gifford (Brittany Baker) and Abigail Barnes (Mark Gillespie); great grandchildren, Blake, Luke and Roscoe Redding, Hunter, Holden and Gabriel Gifford, Hank Gifford, Lauren Wrobel and Emery Pendleton; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Marny Elliott; nephews, Martin and Charles Elliott and her close friend till the end, Chris Anderson. The family would like to express our gratitude for the excellent care that was given to Donna throughout the many years, to Dr. Philip Diaz and staff at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Lung Center and to Nadia Long, Julie Varelmann and the staff of OSU Outpatient Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center at the Martha Morehouse. At Donna's request, the family has donated her body to The Ohio State University School of Medicine. Memorial contributions can be directed to: The Ohio State University Foundation, The Pulmonary Rehabilitation Scholarship Fund (#311792). The number to donate is 614.292.2141. We are fulfilling her every wish….her Celebration of Life will be held at her home at a later date to be determined. Arrangements under the direction of Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020