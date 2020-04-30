Davis, Donna L.
1933 - 2020
Donna L. Davis, 87, passed away on April 29, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1933. Surviving family includes children, Carl (Sherrie) Brandon of Columbus, OH Alma Davis of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Heather Brandon, Nicole (Brandon) Kinlin, Jason Davis; and 7 great-grandchildren. Burial will be private at Kingwood Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Pataskala Oaks Care Center for their outstanding care. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.