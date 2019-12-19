|
|
Lauless, Donna
1926 - 2019
Donna Faye (Smith) Lauless, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away December 18, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on June 14, 1926 to Roy and Flossie Young in Columbus, Ohio. She was a long time member of Oakland Park United Methodist Church and New Albany United Methodist Church. Donna was predeceased by her parents, loving husband of 67 years, John T. Lauless, mother and father-in-law Ed and Mabel Lauless, brothers Joe and Max Smith, sister Mary Marshall, sisters-in-law Betty Trajanoski, Alice Umbrazen, and Ruth Foreman. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Ed) Mahle, Christine (Al) Tidwell, Diana (Mark) Lewis; grandchildren, Amy (Shane) Meade, Aaron (Gloria) Schott, Andy (Amanda) Mahle, John Mahle, Matt (Heather) Mahle, Christopher Sabo, Brian (Ashleigh) Lewis and Adam Lewis; great-grandchildren, Paige (Cody) Walters, Bryce, Brooke Schott, Drew, Lauren, Sam, Max, Ben. Tommy, Madelyn Mahle, Sam, Bradley and Caleigh Lewis; sister, Eleanor Hicks; and many very special nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and aides at The Inn at Walnut Trail for their excellent and loving care as well as Capital City Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Family will receive friends from 4-6pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna with a funeral service to be held at 11:30am on Monday, December 23, 2019. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019