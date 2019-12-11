Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
New Matamoras Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Launder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Launder


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Launder Obituary
Launder, Donna
1937 - 2019
Donna Launder, 82, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born in New Matamoras, Ohio on November 13, 1937 to Joseph D. Smith and Helen Haught Smith. Donna graduated from New Matamoras High School and then went on to Nationwide Beauty Academy and became a hairdresser for Ted Coiffures for 30+ years. She is survived by her 3 sons, Roger Weddle and his fiance, Leslie Cisler of New Matamoras, Keith Brown and his wife, Becky of Pickerington, OH, and Tony Brown and his wife, Amy of Rives, TN; brother, Terry (Bev) Smith of Newport, OH; sisters, Vesta Joan White of Thornville, OH and Marta Collins of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Trinity, Nathan and Tabitha Brown, Brady Penna, Alaina Wood and Jillian King; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg. Burial 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14 at New Matamoras Cemetery. Messages may be sent to Donna's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -