Launder, Donna
1937 - 2019
Donna Launder, 82, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born in New Matamoras, Ohio on November 13, 1937 to Joseph D. Smith and Helen Haught Smith. Donna graduated from New Matamoras High School and then went on to Nationwide Beauty Academy and became a hairdresser for Ted Coiffures for 30+ years. She is survived by her 3 sons, Roger Weddle and his fiance, Leslie Cisler of New Matamoras, Keith Brown and his wife, Becky of Pickerington, OH, and Tony Brown and his wife, Amy of Rives, TN; brother, Terry (Bev) Smith of Newport, OH; sisters, Vesta Joan White of Thornville, OH and Marta Collins of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Trinity, Nathan and Tabitha Brown, Brady Penna, Alaina Wood and Jillian King; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg. Burial 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14 at New Matamoras Cemetery. Messages may be sent to Donna's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019