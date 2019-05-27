Mahoney, Donna

1943 - 2019

Donna M. Mahoney, age 76, of Lewis Center had her journey peacefully end May 24, 2019. She was born January 12, 1943 in Binghampton, NY to the late Robert and Ella Mae (Rinehart) Marvin . She was a 1961 graduate of Grandview High School. She worked over 40 years at AEP and was the original Louie the Lightning Bug. She was fun loving, joyful, always ready with a joke, prank or hug and a lover of ladybugs and spending time with her grandchildren. Besides her parents Donna is preceded in death by her husband Philip A Mahoney, Sr, granddaughter Rylee Grace Norris, brothers Robert Marvin, David Marvin and sister Carol Meeks, brother in law and sister in law Brian and Mae Mahoney. She is survived by daughter, Erin (Steve) Norris, their children Savannah, Renee, Brooke, Rusty and Grayson; son Philip A. (Ruth) Mahoney, Jr, their children, Elijah, Zoey and Alleluia; sister in law and brother in law Susi and Laird Lambert, sisters in law Jean Marvin, Connie Marvin and Shelia Mahoney; numerous nieces and nephews. Donna had a zest for life and a fabulous sense of humor. Her spirit will be missed by so many. A celebration of life will be held 11:00am Saturday June 1, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL 6699 N. High St. where friends may visit with the family from 10:00am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers please donate to the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 29, 2019