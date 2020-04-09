|
|
Smith , Donna Marie (Nance)
05/22/1935 - 04/08/2020
With heavy hearts, we are mourning the passing of Donna M. Smith. Donna was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She loved her Husband, Children and Grandchildren more than life itself. Donna was selfless and caring. Her kind soul will be remembered by everyone she met. Donna is preceded in death by her daughter Pam Sue Smith, sister Pat Rutherford, parents Merrill, and Lucille Nance. Donna leaves behind her loving husband of 67 years, Eugene Smith; daughter, Paula (Mike) Gaskins; son, Dean (Susan) Smith; grandchildren, Nicole (Bob) Conner, Andrew (Whitney) Reiter. Adam (Katie) Smith, Matthew (Jennifer) Smith, Luke (Sarah) Smith, Carly Smith; great grandchildren, Cameron Paugh, Robbie Conner, Gunner and Andi Reiter, Addisyn, Maxwell, Jude, Augustine, Maycee, Paisley and soon to be baby boy Smith. There will be a private family burial for Donna at the Madison Mills Cemetery on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson, OH 43162, assisted the Smith family.
Remember Her.
Remember her laugh, her grin, her stories, and her smile,
And remember these things for quite a while.
We all know she loved being a Wife.
Her husband, children, and grandchildren were the love of her life.
We will all remember her with laughter and tears, and will never forget her in the upcoming years.
Don't be afraid to say her name
As we all know it will never be the same.
Heaven gained a new Angel Today
Soar High Donna as you will never be forgotten.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020