Martin, Donna
1931 - 2019
Donna M. Martin, age 88, of Columbus, passed away at home on October 20, 2019. Donna was born February 12, 1931 in Everettville, WV, a proud coal miner's daughter. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Martin. They moved to Greeley, CO for 2 years, and then made their permanent home in Columbus. Donna is preceded in death by loving husband of 52 years, Robert, parents Burl and Hazel Hawkins and sister Skeet Wise. Survived by loving children, Vicky (Tony) Banfield of Columbus, Chris (Tricia) Martin of Gahanna and Susan Martin of Columbus; cherished granddaughter, Audra Banfield of Los Angeles; brother, Jack Hawkins of WV; sister, Rose (Buck) Satterfield of WV; brother-in-law, Jim Martin of WV; many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her dedicated aide, Nikki Rayford. Donna was a long time member of Crossroads United Methodist Church, attended Orient United Methodist Church, swam for many years at Hilltop YMCA with AOA group, and was a member of OSU Mother's group. A memorial service will be held at 6:30pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at HEART & HOPE by SCHOEDINGER – Hilltop Chapel, 3030 West Broad Street, where friends will be received from 3:30-6:30pm Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or the Ohio House Rabbit Rescue, 5485 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019