Oldaker, Donna
1942 - 2020
Donna J. Oldaker, age 77, passed away on May 6, 2020. She was born September 8, 1942 to the late Paul and Dolores Nicklas in Lakewood, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Don Oldaker and her dog Sandy. Donna is also preceded in death by mother-in-law Roxie Oldaker and sister-in-law Mary Lou Oldaker. Donna is survived by her children, Zoe Pauley Bennett and Michael (Leah) Pauley; grandchildren, Greg (Sara) and Matt Bennett, Jake, Ryan, Spencer, and Nev Pauley; sister-in-law, Linda Baker; and many loving friends. She had fun and enjoyed being a real estate agent. She worked at the Gahanna BMV with great friends and boss! Always making sure your license photo was as you wanted it while working at the BMV. Donna and Don shared fun times with family and friends in Venice, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stygler Commons Assisted Living, 165 N. Stygler Rd., Gahanna, Ohio, 43230. They were wonderful in helping Donna during this difficult time. Or please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Due to current social distancing restrictions, a private funeral service will be held. A celebration service will be held at a later date, to be announced. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
1942 - 2020
Donna J. Oldaker, age 77, passed away on May 6, 2020. She was born September 8, 1942 to the late Paul and Dolores Nicklas in Lakewood, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Don Oldaker and her dog Sandy. Donna is also preceded in death by mother-in-law Roxie Oldaker and sister-in-law Mary Lou Oldaker. Donna is survived by her children, Zoe Pauley Bennett and Michael (Leah) Pauley; grandchildren, Greg (Sara) and Matt Bennett, Jake, Ryan, Spencer, and Nev Pauley; sister-in-law, Linda Baker; and many loving friends. She had fun and enjoyed being a real estate agent. She worked at the Gahanna BMV with great friends and boss! Always making sure your license photo was as you wanted it while working at the BMV. Donna and Don shared fun times with family and friends in Venice, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stygler Commons Assisted Living, 165 N. Stygler Rd., Gahanna, Ohio, 43230. They were wonderful in helping Donna during this difficult time. Or please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Due to current social distancing restrictions, a private funeral service will be held. A celebration service will be held at a later date, to be announced. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.