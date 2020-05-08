Donna Oldaker
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oldaker, Donna
1942 - 2020
Donna J. Oldaker, age 77, passed away on May 6, 2020. She was born September 8, 1942 to the late Paul and Dolores Nicklas in Lakewood, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Don Oldaker and her dog Sandy. Donna is also preceded in death by mother-in-law Roxie Oldaker and sister-in-law Mary Lou Oldaker. Donna is survived by her children, Zoe Pauley Bennett and Michael (Leah) Pauley; grandchildren, Greg (Sara) and Matt Bennett, Jake, Ryan, Spencer, and Nev Pauley; sister-in-law, Linda Baker; and many loving friends. She had fun and enjoyed being a real estate agent. She worked at the Gahanna BMV with great friends and boss! Always making sure your license photo was as you wanted it while working at the BMV. Donna and Don shared fun times with family and friends in Venice, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stygler Commons Assisted Living, 165 N. Stygler Rd., Gahanna, Ohio, 43230. They were wonderful in helping Donna during this difficult time. Or please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Due to current social distancing restrictions, a private funeral service will be held. A celebration service will be held at a later date, to be announced. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Mike and Zoe so sorry to hear of Donnas passing; some of my favorite stories of my youth involve your mom and you both - much love
Susan Biskner
Friend
May 8, 2020
Zoe and Mike, I am so sorry to hear of your mothers passing. She was a great lady and great to us kids. She will be missed.
Eric Bruno
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved