Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home
124 East High Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-9212
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home
124 East High Street
London, OH 43140
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home
124 East High Street
London, OH 43140
Riegel, Donna
1932 - 2019
Donna Marie "Peaches" (Appleton) Riegel, 86, of London, died February 21, 2019. Born June 26, 1932 in Columbus to Louis and Marie (Emrich) Appleton. Peaches graduated from Columbus South High School, loved The OSU football and especially her cat "Louise". Survived by siblings, Harold (Roberta) Riegel, Pamela Sue (Larry) Shoaf, Patricia Ann (Daniel) Blazer; grandchildren, Brandon Blake (Katherine) Rudder, Kimberly Kay (Derek) Blazer, Kristopher Daniel Blazer; great grandchildren, Kaely, Judson, Landry and Grady Rudder and Daniel Dalton. She is preceded in death by husband John Daniel Riegel, brothers and sisters-in-law Edward (Betty), Donald (Diane) and Louis, Jr. (Dorothy) Appleton. Friends are invited to call at the RADER-LYNCH & DODDS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 124 E. High St., London, on Saturday, March 2 from 9AM until time of service at 10AM. Burial in Glen Rest Cemetery, Reynoldsburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Vitas Hospice. The family would like to thank Madison Senior Living Community for their care of our mother. Condolences to www.rldfh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019
