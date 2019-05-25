|
Rivers (nee Gothard), Donna
1948 - 2019
Donna J. Rivers, 70, of Grove City, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. She was born August 10, 1948 in Gallipolis, daughter of the late Marshall and Elsie Henry Gothard. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Gothard and sister, Ruthanne Hendley. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, David Rivers; children, Bethanne (Woody) Martin, Amy Jo (Dave) Fremont, Les Rivers, Lisa (Steven) Litke and Cassie Kremer; eighteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will be in Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 27, 2019