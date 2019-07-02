|
Savoff, Donna
1926 - 2019
Donna Jean Savoff, 93, of Scottsdale, passed away on June 24, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was born on March 29, 1926 to Harry and Donna Sporleder in Sylvania, OH. She was married to Ted Savoff for over 50 years. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid golfer. Donna is survived by her son, Mark Savoff and daughter-in-law, Torri Savoff of Scottsdale, AZ; grandsons, Daniel, Los Angeles, and Matthew Savoff, New York City; nieces, Sharon Sumner, Diane Pokryfke, Tami Lung, Debbie Hacket; and numerous amounts of great friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by son Scott S. Savoff, husband Ted Savoff, and sister Betty Hacket. A special thanks to Vi at Silverstone for taking care of my mother for the past seven years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to urbansaddles.org in her honor.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 6, 2019