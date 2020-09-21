1/
Donna (Hartsel) Seelman
1948 - 2020
Seelman, Donna (Hartsel)
1938 - 2020
Donna (Hartsel) Seelman, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on September 13, 2020. Donna was born to Donald and Verna Hartsel in Canton, Ohio on September 21, 1948. Donna attended both Timken Vocational High School, Canton, Ohio and Columbus School of Business, Columbus, Ohio. She was retired from Ashland Chemical. Donna enjoyed spending time gardening and reading. She loved attending OSU football games, traveling with friends and especially bowling with lifelong friend, Elvira Garofalo. Donna also treasured her time going on annual road trips with her friend Barbara Guzzo and enjoyed helping in Barbara's shop, Pure Cottage. Donna loved nature and animals, especially Schatzie and Katie. Donna is survived by her husband, Donald "Don" Seelman of Columbus; brothers, Gordon (Sandra) Hartsel and Gerald Hartsel; nieces and nephews, Julie Hartsel, Nicole (Leonard) Firestone, Justin (Tracy) Hartsel and Chris (Trellie) Hartsel. Donna is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Verna, and her sister-in-law Anne Marie Hartsel. Due to current health restrictions, Donna's family will have private services September 24, 2020 arranged by SCHOEDINGER FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio officiated by Father David Poliafico from St. Timothy Catholic Church. Contributions in memory of Donna may be made to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell, Ohio 43065 or online at https://give.columbuszoo.org/commemorative-gifts Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view Donna's tribute page with video and leave condolences or memories for her family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
