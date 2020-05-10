Shelton, Donna

1958 - 2020

Donna Joy Shelton , 61, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away May 8, 2020. She was born on October 14, 1958 to the late Oliver Hank and Mary Ellen (Johnson) Billups. She is preceded in death by her sister, Linda Billups; and husband, Gregory Shelton. Surviving family includes, daughters, Lashawna (Shawn Rosemond) Billups; Falon (Ralph) Viard; son, Greg M. Shelton; grandchildren, Naloni, Morgan, Onistlee, Hezekiah, Ace; siblings, Wanda Holloway, Monica Billups, Wayne Billups; as well as many other loving extended family and friends. Donna was a homebody and may have had her ups and downs but she loved her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader, she loved movies and to spend time at the beach. Life presents us with many battles to face but she was a conqueror. She was down to earth and very real. She was truly loved by all. Her family will miss her greatly.



