Starner, Donna
Donna Jane Starner, passed away on April 21, 2019 at the age of 75. She was the wife of Carl Wayne Starner. They shared 55 beautiful years together. Born in Columbus, Ohio she was the daughter of Ellsworth and Julia Rees. She attended Central High School and graduated in 1960. She retired from Harley Hotels in 2006 where she was an accounting clerk. She belonged to the Westerville Senior Center and enjoyed crafts, pottery and cross-stitching as well as traveling. She was a cherished mother and a beloved grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Carl Wayne Starner; her sons, Carl Shawn Starner and Christopher Wayne Starner; as well as her grandchildren, Cody Christopher Starner, Zackary Patrick Starner, Cole Shawn Weaver, Jamie Christine Starner, Dinah Jane Starner, Wyatt Starner; and great granddaughter, Ryleigh Ranae Starner. She was predeceased by her parents Julia Nettie Bullock (Rees), Ellsworth Edgar Rees Sr., her brothers Timothy Louis Rees, Ellsworth "Butch" Edgar Reese Jr. and her cherished sister Diana Rees (Boydston). Friends may call Friday, April 26 from 4-6 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, where service will follow immediately at 6 p.m. Pastor Dave Murdoch officiating. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019