|
|
Thomas, Donna
1943 - 2019
Donna Louise Thomas, age 76 died at Echo Manner Nursing Home on Monday, October 7, 2019. Donna was born to James Arnold and Eunice Tarpley April 1, 1943, in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Dublin High School in 1961 and attended Grant School of Nursing where she became a registered nurse in 1965. Donna joined the Air Force and served as a 1st nurse lieutenant at Selfridge Air Force Base in Detroit Michigan. Donna's career took her to California, New York, and Maryland before eventually relocating back to Columbus where she worked as a nurse in local hospitals before working for and retiring from the State of Ohio in 1997.Donna became a member of St. Philip Episcopal Church in 1967, where she was a member of the Daughters of the King, an adult leader for the Junior Daughters of the King and she led the Health Ministry.Although her health condition made it challenging to do many things, she never lost her love of life. She was a good friend with a caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. When you think of Donna, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.Donna is preceded in death by her husband Carson, parents, James Arnold and Eunice Tarpley; sisters Mary Engleman and Harriett White; brothers William and Norman Tarpley. She is survived by son Shaun (Leonja) Bracely; grandchildren Cameron and Cayla Bracely; stepdaughters Carla (Mark) James and Trayci Thomas; sister Evelyn Anderson; brother Michael Tarpley; nephew and niece Stephen (Adrienne) and Angela Tarpley. Home-Going Celebration 12 Noon and visitation 11AM Friday, October 18, 2019 at St Phillip Episcopal Church, 166 Woodland Ave. Interment, Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019