Watkins-Easley, Donna
1940 - 2019
Donna J. Watkins-Easley, age 79, went home to be with the Lord on Wed., Oct. 2, 2019. Born Sept. 1, 1940 in Col., OH. Preceded in death by parents Harry S. Lewis and Klara Louise Hegmon, husband James E. Easley of 45 years. Home Going Service Thurs., Oct. 10, 2019 at 12pm, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 2100 Aberdeen Ave., Col., OH. Visitation one hour prior. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019