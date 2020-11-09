1/1
Donnis Bayless
1930 - 2020
Donnis E. (Pember) Bayless, age 90, of Canal Winchester, born March 24, 1930 saw the Face of God, November 7, 2020. Born to Paul and Loa Pember in Fostoria, Ohio. She is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of The Ohio State University. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority. Donnis was a retired schoolteacher, retiring from Dysart Schools in Arizona. Before living in Arizona, she taught at Bloom-Carroll Schools and still has students that remember and love her. She was also a gracious and loving preacher's wife during her 68 years of marriage. She is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Robert E Bayless, her brother Donald Pember, sister Gloria (Pember) Switzer and brother Harold Pember. She is also preceded in death by her grandson Travis R Schobelock. Left to miss her but will delight in many wonderful memories are her daughters, Kristine (Bayless) Schobelock, Beth Bayless; her granddaughters, Tiffany Schobelock, Tara Schobelock; and great grandchildren, Omari, Ovanti and J'Oni James; her sister, Loanna (Pember) Spangler of Youngstown, OH; also, many nieces and nephews both in the Pember and Bayless families. "Well done thou good and faithful servant". Matt. 25:21. Friends and family may call from 11am-12pm at David Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 Groveport Pike, Canal Winchester, OH 43110, on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 12pm at the church on Thursday with Pastor Al Swartz officiating. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. Please follow all Covid guidelines if attending services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in Donnis' name to David Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or American Parkinson's Disease Association in her name. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
