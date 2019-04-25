Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home
150 East Columbus Street
Lithopolis, OH 43136
(614) 833-4300
Resources
More Obituaries for Donovan Rollyson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donovan Rollyson


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donovan Rollyson Obituary
Rollyson, Donovan
1943 - 2019
Donovan Rollyson, passed away April 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Huntington, W. Va on May 4, 1943. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; two adult children, a son, Devin; a daughter, Shay; and a sister, Kay (Bill) Ransbottom. He was preceded in death by his parents Martha and Eugene Rollyson. His memorial service will be May 4 from 2-4pm at Wagnall's Memorial in Lithopolis, Ohio. Please visit www.orwoodyard.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now