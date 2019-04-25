|
Rollyson, Donovan
1943 - 2019
Donovan Rollyson, passed away April 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Huntington, W. Va on May 4, 1943. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; two adult children, a son, Devin; a daughter, Shay; and a sister, Kay (Bill) Ransbottom. He was preceded in death by his parents Martha and Eugene Rollyson. His memorial service will be May 4 from 2-4pm at Wagnall's Memorial in Lithopolis, Ohio. Please visit www.orwoodyard.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019