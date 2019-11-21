|
Brookins, Dora
1934 - 2019
Dora Dean (Boyd) Brookins was one of 7 children raised by Thomas and Addie Dearing. Dora was born on July 26, 1934 in Pax, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers Goldie, Gordon (Raymond), Handy, Arthur (Tiny) and Claude (Dickie) and 1 sister Lillian. Dora moved to Columbus at a young age. She graduated from East High School in 1952. She met and married the one true love of her life, Lenes Brookins on August 21, 1953. They were married for 64 years. They were blessed to have five children, Roger (Susan) Brookins, Jean Brookins, Delores (Kenneth) Randolph, Valeria Davis and Michael (Robin) Brookins. As a young adult, Dora worked at OSU Hospital. Later she worked for the Columbus Public Schools. She worked in the attendance office at Linden McKinley High School. She enjoyed working with the kids there. Dora accepted Christ early in life. She attended and was a member of a few churches before joining Rhema in 2004. She loved the church and was a member of the Greeter's Ministry. Dora was a blessed woman and truly enjoyed life. She loved flowers, traveling, singing and was especially fond of gospel music. On Tuesday, November 19, 2019 the Lord and her husband welcomed her home. What a great reunion. She leaves her five children, their spouses, grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousin Jenny, in-laws and friends to cherish her wonderful memory. Celebration of Life 11AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Rhema Christian Center, 2100 Agler Rd., where her family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Dora's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019