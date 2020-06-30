Gelonese (Delewese), Dora
Dora Delewese Gelonese was born on October 21, 1917. She went to heaven at 102 years old on June 29, 2020 to join her husband Mario and daughter Teresa. She was also preceded in death by her father and mother Rocco and Lucy (DeVictor) Delewese, brothers and sisters-in-law Frankie (Dori Oddi) Delewese, Aldo (Helen Stacchiotti) Delewese, sister and brother-in-law Lola (Joe) Morrone, sister Esther Melaragno, and Baby Dora "The First". She is survived by brother-in-law, Frank Melaragno. She is loved by her her Youngstown nieces and nephews and those in Columbus, Judith (Delewese) Smith, Ted and Lucia (Delewese) McQuaide, Joe and Maria Morrone, Rocco and Kim Morrone, Doug and Maria (Melaragno) Henry, Jim and Tina (Melaragno) Auber; great nieces and great nephews, Debbie McQuaide, Shelley and Brandon Johnson, Ted and Sarah McQuaide, Sara Smith and Rob Brown, Jenna and Carla Auber, Bianca and Sabatino Morrone and Alexis and Nicole Henry; great great nieces, Kiley and Kayla Johnson. Also many relatives in the Delewese, DeVictor and Gelonese Families. Many thanks to Jason and Tracy from Home Helpers and their staff for being with her and caring for her overnight. To Capital City Hospice Staff for helping her through her final journey and especially to the staff of Sunrise of Dublin for their care, attention, love and engaging activities during her last several years. We are sure she will be singing "Let Me Call You Sweetheart" when she is reunited with Uncle Mario and after five years will no longer say "Where is My Family" when she is reunited with Teresa. She loved to sing, dance, play golf at Riviera Country Club and Seven Springs. She loved being in charge of the programs book for St. John the Baptist Italian Festival and she loved taking trips with her family and friends. She also loved to tell stories especially how her dad Rocco owned the Gloria and was the "Big Boss". Mass of Christian Burial 11am Tuesday, July 7, 2020 St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1088 Thomas Lane, Columbus, Ohio. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Fr. Timothy Hayes, Celebrant. GUESTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR A FACE MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Teresa Gelonese Science Scholarship Fund c/o The Catholic Foundation, 257 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43215. To view and sign the on-line condolences please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 6, 2020.