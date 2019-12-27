|
Lafferre, Dora
1934 - 2019
Dora Jane "DJ" Lafferre, 85, of Marysville and formerly of Oxford, FL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her residence. DJ was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1954 and was a member of the Kingdom Halls in Marysville and Belleview, FL. She was a registered nurse and worked at Doctor's North and the OSU School of Nursing, but she never really stopped nursing even in her retirement. Born May 4, 1934 in Harriettsville, she was the daughter of the late William M. and Lois M. (McVay) Mallett. On June 25, 1954 in Richmond, IN, she married her husband of over 63 years, Walter E. "Gene" Lafferre and he preceded her in death on December 3, 2017. She is survived by her sister, Mary Miracle of Marietta; a daughter, Barbara Lowe (Doyle) Rausch of Marysville; a son, Joseph D. (Erica) Lafferre of Columbus; grandchildren; Ariana (Casey) Myers, Trevor (Angela) Lowe, Dorian Lafferre and Kaylina Ruth; great grandchildren, Harper and Max Myers and Gunnar Lowe and also innumerable beloved spiritual brothers and sisters awaiting her resurrection in Jehovah God's memory.
In keeping with DJ's wishes, no calling hours or services will take place. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-7 P.M. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Barb and Doyle's residence 15397 Fladt Rd. Marysville, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions be made to www.JW.org. Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel is assisting the family and condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019