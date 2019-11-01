|
|
Levenstein, Dora
1925 - 2019
Dora Tomchin Levenstein, age 94, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, died peacefully October 30, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was born January 28, 1925 in Minsk, USSR, the daughter of Solomon and Rebecca Tomchin. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Victor Levenstein; son, Matvey Levenstein; daughter-in-law, Lisa Yuskavage; nephews, Boris Metlitsky and Sergey Kisselev. As a six year old girl Dora survived the arrest of her father by the Soviets and was sent into exile to Vitebsk with her mother and two sisters from their home in Minsk. While in exile the city was invaded by Nazi troops. Dora and her family barely survived the bombing and subsequent evacuation. Through all the struggles, Dora managed to continue to practice and develop her love and expertise of the piano and music, obtaining two degrees from Moscow Conservatory in both piano and organ. She taught piano at the Prokofiev School of Music in Moscow from 1954 – 1979. Some of her students became renowned professional music teachers and musicologists. She and Victor married in 1955 shortly after his release from Soviet labor camps. Their son Matvey was born in 1960. In 1980 they all immigrated to the USA to pursue freedom. They settled in Reynoldsburg, Ohio and even though she came to America speaking little English at the age of 55, she learned to teach piano in her new language and loved her new country. She had a great impact on many future music professionals. The famed pianist Olga Polonsky was one of her many students. Dora performed at many venues in Columbus and became very well known for her talent. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be announced in the near future once details have been confirmed. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019