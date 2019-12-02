|
|
Malyk (Felicia), Dora
Dora L. Malyk, age 97, November 29, 2019. Longtime member of St. Mary Church German Village. Dora worked many years with her family's honey business, Big Acre Honey Farm and was an avid amateur landscape painter. Preceded in death by her husband Andrew, daughters Rita McCreary and Lorraine Ross, brother and sisters. Survived by sister, Angela Phillips; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10:30-11:30AM at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will be held at 11:30am. Private burial. Fr. Vince Nguyen officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's Capital Campaign. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019