Or Copy this URL to Share

Utzinger, Dora

Dora M. Utzinger 91, of Pataskala, OH passed away Friday July 24, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Dora is preceded in passing by her husband Paul Utzinger and son David Utzinger. Upon family wishes there will be a private family service. Arrangements are being handled by Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store