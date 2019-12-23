|
Ward, Dora
Dora Ella Ward, age 89, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, died Nov 1, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 19, 1930 to the late John W. and Ella Belle (Shope) Heil. She is preceded in death by her husband Bud Ward and sister Martha Robb. Dora is survived by her children, Vicki Hughes, Bob Ward and Nancy Ward; (Finbarr Holland) and son (grandchild) is Tadhg Holland; brother, Ralph (Bev) Heil; and other relatives and friends. She was a member of McKendree United Methodist Church, Triangle Chapter #562 OES, Central Ohio machine knitters, and a graduate of Columbus North High School. Friends may call on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 7-9pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington, where a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11am. Inurnment will follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019