1/
Doralee Wendel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doralee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendel, Doralee
Doralee Wendel, age 80, of West Jefferson, died Friday, August 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband George M. Wendel, parents Larry and Eileen Beasley, sister Debbie Terry, and brother Jimmy Beasley. Survived by children, Pam Hutchison and Christine (Bryan) Haenszel; grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Wood, Conner, Blake and Madison Haenszel; great grandson, Gregory Wood; brothers, Larry (Myra), Earl, Mike (Joni), John and Jerry Beasley; sisters, Caroline Beasley of California, Jean (Tony) Caldwell of Alabama and Janet Beasley. She was aunt Dee Dee to many nieces and nephews. Doralee was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of West Jefferson, she retired from Sears and Roebuck and later served Meals on Wheels in Madison County. She also lead the children's story-time program at Hurt-Battelle Memorial Library. Doralee was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the West Jefferson Roughriders. At WJ football games, she was known as the "WJ Spirited Fan" or "The Bell Lady." She enjoyed the company of many close friends in various activities, including the Shawl Sisters. She was a 1957 graduate of West High School. Family and friends are welcome to visitation 11am-1pm Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home in West Jefferson. Funeral services will begin at 1pm with Pastor Larry Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Madison County Meals on Wheels, or Hurt-Battelle Memorial Library.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral
01:00 PM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
614-879-9222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved