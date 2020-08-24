Wendel, Doralee

Doralee Wendel, age 80, of West Jefferson, died Friday, August 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband George M. Wendel, parents Larry and Eileen Beasley, sister Debbie Terry, and brother Jimmy Beasley. Survived by children, Pam Hutchison and Christine (Bryan) Haenszel; grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Wood, Conner, Blake and Madison Haenszel; great grandson, Gregory Wood; brothers, Larry (Myra), Earl, Mike (Joni), John and Jerry Beasley; sisters, Caroline Beasley of California, Jean (Tony) Caldwell of Alabama and Janet Beasley. She was aunt Dee Dee to many nieces and nephews. Doralee was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of West Jefferson, she retired from Sears and Roebuck and later served Meals on Wheels in Madison County. She also lead the children's story-time program at Hurt-Battelle Memorial Library. Doralee was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the West Jefferson Roughriders. At WJ football games, she was known as the "WJ Spirited Fan" or "The Bell Lady." She enjoyed the company of many close friends in various activities, including the Shawl Sisters. She was a 1957 graduate of West High School. Family and friends are welcome to visitation 11am-1pm Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home in West Jefferson. Funeral services will begin at 1pm with Pastor Larry Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Madison County Meals on Wheels, or Hurt-Battelle Memorial Library.



