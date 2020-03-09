|
DeRosier, Dorcas
1927 - 2020
The family of Mrs. Dorcas A. De Rosier is saddened to announce the passing of their mother, Dorcas A. De Rosier. Dorcas passed away from this world peacefully and quietly on Thursday, 5 March, 2020. Dorcas is survived by her children, Terry (Cheryl) De Rosier, Wendy (Steve) Robertson, Gregory (Tammy) De Rosier, and Julia De Rosier; grandchildren, Matthew Robertson, Kelly (John) George, Leslie (Raymond) Carte, Nicole Harris, and Madeline Harris; and her great-grandchildren, Zooey George, Angel (deceased), Dylan and Faith Carte. Dorcas was preceded in death by her husband Earl H. De Rosier Jr. Dorcas was a creative, artistic, and actively involved woman. Dorcas received numerous awards and accolades for her many craft projects, crocheting, and water color paintings. Dorcas found great joy and comfort in her associations with the Christ United Methodist Church, the Livmoor Heights Civic Association, and the Pickerington family communities. Dorcas was exceedingly happy to be involved in activities, meetings, and social gatherings that were women oriented and focused. Dorcas was an intelligent, meticulous, and creative wife, mother, and friend; although, Dorcas really enjoyed the simple pleasures of life like Friday night pizza and socializing over a beer with family and friends. Visitation with family and friends will be on Friday, 13 March, 2020 from 5-7pm, and there will be a short memorial service following the visitation at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home in Pickerington, Ohio. The family will participate in a graveside service on Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 10am at the Glenn Rest Memorial Gardens, where Dorcas and Earl will be laid to rest together. Friends of Dorcas and her family are welcome to attend the visitation, memorial service, or graveside service. The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, that a donation be made to Christ United Methodist Church (Zettler Rd., Columbus, OH), Capital City Hospice (Columbus, OH), and/or the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #283 (Pickerington, OH).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020