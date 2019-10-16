|
Kish, Dorie
1954 - 2019
Dorie Kish, age 65, of Westerville, passed away October 15, 2019 at home. Former owner of Westerville Florist for 35 years. Member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She loved to travel had visited all 50 States. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, cross-stiching and crocheting. Survived by her husband of 44 years, Jim; sons, Tim (Amy), Nick and Kyle (Pam); grandchildren, Timothy (Emily), Alex, Abi, Caleb, Mallory and Joseph; sisters, Kathy Guirreri, Chris Sims and Charlene (Norman) Mikaelian; brother, Thomas (Julie) Glenn; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Harland and Lorraine Glenn. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville, Friday, October 18 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Private interment. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019