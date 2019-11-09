|
|
Moss, Doris A.
1933 - 2019
Doris A. Moss, age 85, of Columbus, passed away November 8, 2019. Retired manager with State Employees Credit Union, Inc. (Credit Union of Ohio). Attended Heritage Free Will Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband Robert Moss, son Timothy Moss, daughter Nancy Moss Pinnell. Doris is survived by her children, Rebecca (Michael) Clarahan, Robert J. (Sharae) Moss, Christopher K. Moss, Peggy (Tim) Maynard, and Gregory A. (Karrie) Moss; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Wilbur "Jeff" Davis and Esther Potticary; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Funeral service Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12 PM at Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, 575 Obetz Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43207. Pastor Dr. Tim W. Stout officiating. Interment to follow at Grove City Cemetery. To sign and view Doris' online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019