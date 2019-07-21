|
Balsimo, Doris
1925 - 2019
Doris J. Balsimo, age 94, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Louis and son, Tom Balsimo. Survived by daughters, Louann Johnson and Diane (Paul) Robinson; 4 grandchildren, Melissa Stec, Matt Johnson, Krista Holloway and Jeff Robinson; 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Bette McNeal and Marguerite Niles; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23rd from 11 am until time of the service at 1 pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME 587 Main Street in Groveport. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Central Ohio . Special thanks to Country View Nursing and Rehab in Sunbury for the good care she received. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 22, 2019