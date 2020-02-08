The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Doris Brokaw


1934 - 2020
Doris Brokaw Obituary
Brokaw, Doris
1934 - 2020
Doris E. Brokaw of Columbus, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Doris was born September 9, 1934 in East Liberty, Ohio to Guy & Helena Kerns. She is preceded in death by her sisters, June and Helen, brothers, Don and Max. Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, William A. Brokaw, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She retired from Nationwide Insurance Company. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME 2693 W. Broad St. Tuesday, February 11 from 2-4 p.m.. Private graveside service Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at East Liberty Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
