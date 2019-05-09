|
Doris Distelhorst, age 89, of Rockbridge, OH, passed away May 1, 2019. Attended St. James Lutheran Church, founder of Pet Orphanage of Logan, Ohio and retired from Distelhorst Trailers. Preceded in death by husband Melvin 2006. Survived by children, Bonnie Stout, Bob Distelhorst, Billy Distelhorst and Terry Hoffman; sister, Madeline (Larry) Miller; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 11am-12pm Saturday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will follow at 12pm. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pet Orphanage of Logan Ohio, PO BOX 906, Logan, OH 43138. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 10, 2019