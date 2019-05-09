Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Distelhorst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Distelhorst

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Distelhorst Obituary
Distelhorst, Doris
Doris Distelhorst, age 89, of Rockbridge, OH, passed away May 1, 2019. Attended St. James Lutheran Church, founder of Pet Orphanage of Logan, Ohio and retired from Distelhorst Trailers. Preceded in death by husband Melvin 2006. Survived by children, Bonnie Stout, Bob Distelhorst, Billy Distelhorst and Terry Hoffman; sister, Madeline (Larry) Miller; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 11am-12pm Saturday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will follow at 12pm. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pet Orphanage of Logan Ohio, PO BOX 906, Logan, OH 43138. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now