Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris E. Ross


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris E. Ross Obituary
Ross, Doris E.
1952 - 2019
Doris Edna (Durr) Ross, transitioned to heaven on 10/14/19 in Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by daughter, Negla D. Ross; grandchildren, Ross Jordan, Verni Holden, and Avie Holden; ex-husband, William Ross; siblings, Juanita Durr, Carolyn (Willie) Barton, Annette Durr, Paul Durr, Robert (Faye) Strickland; and many other beloved family members and friends. Per her wishes there will be no services. For the full obituary please visit www.Shaw-Davis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.