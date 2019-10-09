|
|
Ross, Doris E.
1952 - 2019
Doris Edna (Durr) Ross, transitioned to heaven on 10/14/19 in Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by daughter, Negla D. Ross; grandchildren, Ross Jordan, Verni Holden, and Avie Holden; ex-husband, William Ross; siblings, Juanita Durr, Carolyn (Willie) Barton, Annette Durr, Paul Durr, Robert (Faye) Strickland; and many other beloved family members and friends. Per her wishes there will be no services. For the full obituary please visit www.Shaw-Davis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019